|
|
Frederick J. "Ted" DeFilippo, 79, of Hernando, FL passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A native of Elmira, NY, he was born June 24, 1940 to Anthony "Tony" DeFilippo and Elizabeth " Betty" (Sherman) DeFilippo, and was one of three brother.
Ted, as he was known to everyone, was referred to as one of New York's best trial attorneys, and practiced in his family's firm, DeFilippo Brothers, for more than 40 years.
In his retirement, Ted, moved to Hernando, FL with his wife Marilyn to take up his love for golf and boating. He returned to NY frequently to visit his favorite place - Keuka Lake.
Ted's life passions were his family, friends, football, boating and golf. He was also a nationally ranked (Gold Life Masters) bridge player.
In addition to his parents, Frederick was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gerald "Gerry" DeFilippo and Anthony "Skip" DeFilippo.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marilyn (Kozdemba) DeFilippo of Hernando, FL, his two daughters, Laura DeFilippo of Charlotte, NC and Christine DeFilippo (Chris Fry) of Los Gatos, CA, his grandchildren, Abbey Hurst (Ben Hurst), Andrew Proudfoot, Chaya DeFilippo Fry, Lilly DeFilippo Fry, and Kaden DeFilippo Fry, and great-grandchildren, Finley and Rowan Hurst.
A Celebration of Ted's Life will be held at Keuka Lake this summer. If you would like to make a donation in Ted's memory, please do so to the Ernie Davis Foundation at http://www.erniedavisscholarship.org/. Arrangements entrusted to Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020