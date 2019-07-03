Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Inverness, FL
1932 - 2019
Frederick Muroff Obituary
Frederick Michael Muroff, age 86, Inverness, FL passed away July 1, 2019 at Citrus Health & Rehab. Fred was born in Buffalo, NY on November 8, 1932 to the late Fred M. and Mayme (Alex) Muroff and came to this area in 1994 from Erie, PA. He was employed at the Erie, PA plant for General Electric Corporation as a Winder and Assembler with 25 years of service and was a Korean War Veteran in the U.S. Army. He attended the First Christian Church of Inverness, was involved in a clown ministry, and also the Kairos (prison) ministry.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Rachel Woodward Muroff; 1 son, William Muroff, Erie, PA; 2 step sons, Keith Rogers, Kersey, PA and Dean Rogers, Bolder, CO; 3 daughters, Cindy Shilling, Erie, PA; Vikki Muroff, Garland, TX; Kelly Muroff, Erie, PA; a half brother, Paul Crowe, North East, PA; half sister, Mary Kunik, Wattsburg, PA; 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 step grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Christian Church of Inverness with The Rev. Tom Thomas officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Florida National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send your memorials to: First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade Street, Inverness, FL 34453
Cremation care under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 3, 2019
