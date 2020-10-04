1/1
Frederick W. "Wayne" Siller
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick W. "Wayne" Siller, age 77, Hernando, FL passed away September 30, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Wayne was born in Newport, RI on March 14, 1943 to the late Frederick G. Siller and L. Helena Harrington Siller and moved to this area in 1987 from West Palm Beach where he graduated from Cardinal Newman High School. He was a retired Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer. He attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church after moving to Hernando . Wayne enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and was "the best softball coach in the world."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved