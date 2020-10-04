Frederick W. "Wayne" Siller, age 77, Hernando, FL passed away September 30, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Wayne was born in Newport, RI on March 14, 1943 to the late Frederick G. Siller and L. Helena Harrington Siller and moved to this area in 1987 from West Palm Beach where he graduated from Cardinal Newman High School. He was a retired Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer. He attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church after moving to Hernando . Wayne enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and was "the best softball coach in the world."

