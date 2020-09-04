1/1
Freeman Kimbrough
1940 - 2020
Freeman Kimbrough, 80, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on Wed., Sept. 2, 2020 at HPH Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, FL. A native of Tuscumbia, AL, he was born April 26, 1940 to Owen and Willie (Riggs) Kimbrough, one of ten children. Freeman served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Benning, GA during his service. He was a retired drag line operator in phosphate mining for Cargill Corp. of Ft. Mead, FL and moved to Lecanto in 1999 from there.
Mr. Kimbrough was a member of Loyal Order Of Moose #2013 in Homosassa; was of the Baptist faith; and in addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Kimbrough, on 2006; seven siblings and a
brother-in-law, Charles McDougal. He is survived by his son Preston Kimbrough (wife Debra), Phenix City, AL; siblings Mary McDougal and Sue Nell Gilbert (husband John), both of Tuscumbia, AL; grandsons Corey and Toby Kimbrough, both of Fort Mead, FL; grandson Tyler Kimbrough of Phenix City, AL and great granddaughter Rhea Izabella Louise Kimbrough.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held on Tues., Sept. 8, at 10 A.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL with Pastor Patti Aupperlee officiating. Friends and family will be received at 9:00 A.M. Interment with military honors will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Lecanto, FL with the American Legion Post #155 Honor Guard rendering the honors. www.wilder
funeral.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
