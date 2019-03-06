The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Gabriel Paul Lanzano , age 88, of Brooksville, Florida, will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to Key Training Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

He was born March 12, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Alessandro and Carmela (Guilano) Lanzano. He died February 21, 2019 in Brooksville, FL. He moved to Inverness from W. Islip, Long Island, NY in 1985. In 2017, he relocated to Brooksville, to be closer to his family. Mr. Lanzano was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He was a 58 year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, where he was the driving factor in forming the Citrus County Chapter, Chorus of the Highlands, and singing lead in many popular quartets, including the Southern Harmony Brigade.

Mr. Lanzano was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carmela Lanzano; as well as his parents, brothers and sisters. Survivors include son, Paul G. Lanzano of Inverness, FL; daughters, Lenore (Vincent) Salvato of Brooksville, FL, and Karen (Gerry) Sampogne of W. Islip, Long Island, NY; and grandchildren, Michael & Rachel Salvato, and Melissa Jean and Alex Sampogne.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019