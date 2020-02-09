Gabriel Ramos Gonzalez, 97 died February 3, 2020, with his family by his side in Beverly Hills Florida.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Monday February 10th at 11 am.

Gabriel was born July 2, 1922, in Utado Puerto Rico to Guadalupe Gonzalez and Solio Ramos.

Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his wife Maria M. Gonzalez, Children; Phil Gonzalez, Mary Gonzalez, Stephanie Gonzalez, Gabriela Schiavone, Maria Pena, Maria E Pabon, and their spouses , 23 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Gonzalez is preceded in death by his son Emeterio Ramos and Jose Ortiz and many other family members.

Gabriel was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where he served and enjoyed being a part of the choir since 1993.

He enjoyed being outdoors and keeping busy. He made lasting memories with children and grandchildren to be treasured forever.

