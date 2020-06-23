Gage Lingo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gage's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gage Kennith Lingo, 18 of Beverly Hills, FL passed away June 15, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness. He was born in Inverness, FL on September 25, 2001. Gage was a lifelong resident of Inverness, and enjoyed drawing, playing video games, music, and loved playing with his niece Theresa Smith.
Gage is survived by his parents David Edward Lingo and Jennifer McElroy, brothers David Edward Lingo, Jr and Joseph Lingo; sister Lauren Smith and her husband Edward; niece Theresa Smith, and several aunts and uncles.
Gage's urn will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness at a later date. Private cremation arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved