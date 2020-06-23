Gage Lingo

Gage Kennith Lingo, 18 of Beverly Hills, FL passed away June 15, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness. He was born in Inverness, FL on September 25, 2001. Gage was a lifelong resident of Inverness, and enjoyed drawing, playing video games, music, and loved playing with his niece Theresa Smith.
Gage is survived by his parents David Edward Lingo and Jennifer McElroy, brothers David Edward Lingo, Jr and Joseph Lingo; sister Lauren Smith and her husband Edward; niece Theresa Smith, and several aunts and uncles.
Gage's urn will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness at a later date. Private cremation arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.