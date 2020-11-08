Gail P. Storr of Inverness, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2020 while under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. She was 80 years old.
Gail was born in Newark, NJ to the late Richard and Alice (Swain) Pinder on October 18, 1940.
She married Howard J. Storr, Sr. on March 12, 1960.
The couple made Inverness their home in 1970 after relocating from Lebanon, NJ and shared more than 60 years of loving marriage.
Gail's remarkable life is best characterized by her deep and steady devotion to Howard and their family, as well as to extended family, friends, and everyone around her who was in need. She was a loving caretaker who selflessly supported the elderly, in particular. She took care of her own mother and Howard's mother until they passed.
Many neighbors were also the beneficiaries of her love - Gail spent decades tending to the needs of aging women who lived close by, enabling them to remain comfortably in their homes until their deaths. And her long ministry in two different nursing homes was a tremendous blessing to those who didn't have anyone to spend time with them and who eagerly awaited her regular visits.
When she couldn't be physically present with others, she prayed for them. She was a committed member of intercessory prayer teams at both the First United Methodist Church and the First Christian Church of Inverness. However, she found many ways to be present with those who needed her love and tangible support.
Gail was proficient in American Sign Language and spent years teaching signing to clients of the Key Training Center, as well as to members of her church who wanted to reach out to the deaf community with the love of Jesus Christ. She truly embodied the message of Scripture in Matthew 22:37-39: "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself."
In her spare time, Gail enjoyed oil painting. She was very good, and she was an active member in the early days of the Citrus County Art League. She enjoyed knitting, too, and made countless blankets for family, friends, and those she visited in nursing homes. She was also co-owner and Treasurer of Am-Craft, Inc., a cabinet manufacturing company she established with her husband, and was a founding member of the Citrus County Builders Association.
In addition to her loving husband, Howard, those left to mourn Gail's passing include her sons: Glenn Lawrence Storr and his wife Sandra of Gainesville, FL, and Howard J. Storr, Jr. of Inverness; brother David L. Pinder of Syracuse, NY; sister Margaret Price and her husband Walter of Syracuse, NY; her nieces who were as daughters to her: Brenda, Sharon, Debbie, and Nancy; their 12 children who were as grandchildren to her; and her devoted best friend Rachel Muroff of Floral City, FL.
A celebration of Gail's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church of Inverness. Both Reverend Tom Thomas and Reverend Dr. Ray Kelly will lead the service.
Friends are invited to join Gail's family in visitation and fellowship from 10:00 am until the time of service (please wear masks).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.
Arrangements are under the care of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.