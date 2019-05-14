Gale Cecile Kesel Oates, 65, of Homosassa, FL, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Gale was born Sept. 29, 1953 in Richland, Washington to the late George and Martha Kesel.

Gale was preceded also in death by her brother George "Woody" Kesel, son Kollin Ray Oates and her five dogs; Caesar, Little Bit, Busby, Tinsel and Buster Brown. Gale is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harry Bruce Oates; her sister Martha Lynne Kesel, brother Craig Kesel, and two dogs, Roxie and Pepper Pete. Gale retired after 26 years from the Nuclear Power industry. She graduated from the University of Florida in 1984 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Her career took her to seven different nuclear power plants across the country with five different companies. Gale ended her career after 16 years at the Crystal River Nuclear Power Plant Unit 3. She specialized in licensing, nuclear training, auditing and design basis.

Gale was drawn to charitable causes, most notably the American Cancer Society, the Key Training Center, and pet shelters. She was instrumental in organizing CR3 employee support of the annual Citrus County Relay for Life; organizing car washes, garage sales and chili cook offs. Gale volunteered annually to operate the television cameras behind the scenes at the Key Training Center Telethon. Those who know couldn't say Gale without saying Harry. The two were always together! Gale loved boating, SCUBA diving, snorkeling and was an avid golfer. Gale had a green thumb, loving potted plants, and took pride in her Norman Rockwell collection!

A celebration of Gale's life will take place on Sat., May 18, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa. Interment will be private. Friends will be received from 3:00 P.M. until time of celebration. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Gale's name to either the Key Training Center or the Citrus County Animal Shelter. www.wilder funeral.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 14, 2019