Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Garland D. Jeffers


1945 - 2019
Garland D. Jeffers Obituary
The Family of Mr. Garland D. Jeffers, age 74 years, of Lecanto, will receive friends from 2-4:00 PM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to , 12810 USF Magnolia Dr, Tampa FL 33612. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.Hooper FuneralHome.com.
Mr. Jeffers was born April 27, 1945 in Watertown, New York to Garland Howard and Mildred (Bugbee) Jeffers. He passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in Inverness. Mr. Jeffers retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a Warden after 28 years of service. He later worked for the Florida Department of Corrections and Corrections Corporation of America retiring in 2008 as a warden.
Mr. Jeffers loved going on cruises and was gone as many as 35 weeks a year. He was an avid golfer, antique collector and riding his Goldwing Trike, serving as a former director of the Chapter T Goldwing Club. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and former member of Sertoma. Mr. Jeffers lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was Methodist by faith.
Mr. Jeffers was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Mace Jeffers. Surviving are his wife: Patty Rehberg Jeffers; 3 sons: Garland "Jeff" D. Jeffers, Gallatin, TN; Aaron Victor Jeffers, Red Boiling Springs, TN; Clayton Dean Mitchell, Marianna, FL; 7 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 11, 2019
