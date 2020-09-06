Gary George Pittman, 64, of Crystal River, Florida passed away August 19, 2020. Mr. Pittman was born October 4, 1955 in Brunswick, Georgia to Walter Pittman and the late Alice Pittman.

He had moved here 20 years ago from Virginia. He was a retired Welder-Boiler Maker, and enjoyed camping, bow hunting, and gun hunting. He was a member of St Benedicts Catholic Church in Crystal River.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Fay Pittman, two sons, Gary Pittman, Jr., and Joey Pittman two daughters, Nicole Pittman and Jackie Pittman, two brothers, Walter Pittman and Mike (Debbie) Pittman, one sister, Diane Pittman (Lee) Giles, Nieces and Nephews, two grandchildren Eli and Ethan Pittman, and two step children.

Private arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

