Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Gary L. Ahart, Sr. of Inverness, FL passed away at Lake City VA Medical Center on April 29th, 2020 at the age of 80 years. He bravely served our country as a member of the United States Army.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at 10 am, with military honors presented by Floral City VFW Post #7122. Calling hours will be from 9 am until the hour of service. Arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020
