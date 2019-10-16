Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Church of Inverness
Gary S. Borgeson


1955 - 2019
Gary S. Borgeson Obituary
Gary S. Borgeson, 64, of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully October 8, 2019. He was born in Sandusky, OH on April 24, 1955.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn (Kaczorowski) Borgeson, and his father in law and best friend Jon F. Zimmerman. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Victoria Borgeson. Other survivors include his daughter Christine (Marc) Herring of Inverness; brother Charles Borgeson of Norwalk, OH; nephews Nathan and Benjamin (Jennifer) Borgeson,
3 grandchildren, Marcus, Lexus, and Kandus, many sister and brother in laws, and mother in law Gloria Zimmerman.
Gary served our country honorably in the U.S. Army. He retired in 2007 as a Captain for the Florida Dept. of Corrections. He was Christian by faith and loved the Lord. He loved bass fishing, baseball, and going to the gym. Gary was loved by all who knew him, and will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Gary will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2:00 P.M. at the First Christian Church of Inverness with the Pastor Tom Thomas officiating. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019
