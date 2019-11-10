|
|
Gayle Billing, 82, passed away on November 2, 2019. Gayle was born on March 7, 1937 in Chicago, IL.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Gerald Billing, son, Gregory (Clara) Billing, daughter, Shari (Steven) Schulze, grandchildren, Christina, Nicole, Samantha, Trevor and Taylor and 5 great-grandchildren, Logan, Austin, Riley, Brooklyn and Brianna.
Gayle enjoyed her home, cooking and her grandchildren. Her very favorite color was Pink.
A visitation will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10am -12pm followed by a funeral service to begin at 12pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL. 34465. Interment to immediately follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019