Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home
5955 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills, FL
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home
5955 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills, FL
Interment
Following Services
Fero Memorial Gardens
5891 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills, FL
Gayle Billing


1937 - 2019
Gayle Billing Obituary
Gayle Billing, 82, passed away on November 2, 2019. Gayle was born on March 7, 1937 in Chicago, IL.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Gerald Billing, son, Gregory (Clara) Billing, daughter, Shari (Steven) Schulze, grandchildren, Christina, Nicole, Samantha, Trevor and Taylor and 5 great-grandchildren, Logan, Austin, Riley, Brooklyn and Brianna.
Gayle enjoyed her home, cooking and her grandchildren. Her very favorite color was Pink.
A visitation will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10am -12pm followed by a funeral service to begin at 12pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL. 34465. Interment to immediately follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
