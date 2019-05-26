Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Geneva Warden
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
Geneva R. Warden


Geneva R. Warden Obituary
Geneva R. Warden, 92, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Tues., May 21, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers, Crystal River, FL. A native of McComas, West Virginia, she was born
Jan. 15, 1927 to George and Dorothy (Payne) Harmon, one of five children. A lifelong homemaker, Geneva moved to Homosassa 40 years ago from Camp Verde, AZ and in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years, Curtis L. Warden, Sr. in 1997; son Curtis L. Warden, Jr.; granddaughter Tina Carpenter, and her four siblings Arthur, Henry, Evelyn and Nancy.
Mrs. Warden is survived by three daughters: Ruby K. "Kathy" Girouard (husband Norman), Shirley King (husband David) and Debra Roberts (husband Lance Breakwell); ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
A celebration of Geneva's life will take place on Wed., May 29, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. Friends will be received from 12:30 P.M. until time of celebration. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019
