Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Family Home
Genna M. Buta Obituary
Genna M. Buta, 56, of Crystal River passed away Saturday March 2, 2019.
She was born march 17, 1962 in Detroit, MI and came here 42 years ago from there. She was the office manager for Curry Roofing Company and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer M. Fruh and her mother Delrene Moran.
She is survived by her husband Curtis Wayne Buta, 3 sons; Jason, Justin and Joey Fruh, a brother John Moran and 7 grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held by the family at 3 PM on Saturday March, 9th at their home. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
