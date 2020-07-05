George A. Martinez, age 77, of Floral City, FL passed away at home on June 25th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted by the family and will take place on Friday, July 10th, 2020 from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm at the Wahoo Baptist Church of Bushnell, FL, with Pastor Santiago Huron conducting the services. Friends and family are welcome to attend the services. Please be advised that the church is requesting that everyone wear a mask. Flower arrangements are appreciated, and the family asks that the arrangements be sent directly to the Wahoo Baptist Church on Friday, July 10th by 10 am. Cremation with Care. Chas. E. Davis.



