1/
George A. Martinez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A. Martinez, age 77, of Floral City, FL passed away at home on June 25th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted by the family and will take place on Friday, July 10th, 2020 from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm at the Wahoo Baptist Church of Bushnell, FL, with Pastor Santiago Huron conducting the services. Friends and family are welcome to attend the services. Please be advised that the church is requesting that everyone wear a mask. Flower arrangements are appreciated, and the family asks that the arrangements be sent directly to the Wahoo Baptist Church on Friday, July 10th by 10 am. Cremation with Care. Chas. E. Davis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved