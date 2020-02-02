George A. Radloff Jr., 78, of Inverness, FL, passed away on January 31, 2020 at home under the care of Vitas Hospice. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at First Church of God, Rock Crusher Rd, Crystal River. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020