In loving memory
George A. Schroeder Jr.
Oct. 24, 1942 - Feb. 3, 2020
Formerly of Montrose, MI. Went to eternal rest while at his Dunnellon, FL. home after a valiant battle with cancer.
Mr. Schroeder served in the US Army 82nd Airborne, was an Iron Worker local 25, as well as a skilled trade Millwright retiring from General Motors, after 30+ years. (Flint/Grand Blanc plant)
Mr. Schroeder was also a member of the American Legion, Eagles Club & Moose Lodge.
Mr. Schroeder was a family man. He enjoyed his summer Cottage In Aloha- Cheboygan, Michigan, i.e. boating, fishing, barbecuing & his motorcycle. He also enjoyed long sunrise and sunset walks with his daughters. In his retirement, he also enjoyed boating, fish fry's and a whole lot of golf with his friends. As Dutch would always say, "follow the sun".
He is predeceased by parents George Sr. "Dutch"; Eileen Schroeder & Nephew Aaron. Survivors include Daughters: Melissa D. Eason, Lory A. Schroeder, Cory F. Schroeder. Brothers & Sisters: David Schroeder, Ella Mae Ostrander, Dorthy & Dan Havener, Karen Furguson. Grandchildren: Joey Ellison Alexis & Leah Trenton & Kendal, Danny, Tarah & Luke Diem Step Daughter; Lisa M. & Husband Dan G. Diem & many great grandchildren, great nieces and nephews as well as many many great friends.
The family would like to thank you all for your condolences at this time. No funeral service will be held in respect of Dutch's wishes. A Memorial and spreading of his ashes will be held in the summer (to be decided) in his honor.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020