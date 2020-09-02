George Cunningham passed away on August 31st, 2020. He was born on October 30th, 1959 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
When he was ten years old, his family moved to a farm near Oil City, PA, which he dearly loved. He enjoyed driving the tractor, baling hay, and taking care of the cows and other farm animals. He won contests throwing hay bales straight up into the air.
His family enjoyed vacationing in Florida for many years; and when his parents retired, they moved permanently to Citrus County. George followed in 1992, and became an auto mechanic in Floral City. It is there he met his partner and wife, Joy Livingston. They had many great adventures together; boating and camping throughout Florida, and much of the United States.
He was a kind and loving husband. and will be greatly missed.
He is predeceased by his father, also George, and survived by his mother, Jean; sister, Kim; and loving partner of twenty years, Joy.
