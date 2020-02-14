Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Devaughn Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wake 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM The J.T. Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel Funeral 10:00 AM The Family Home 3440 Stirrup Drive Beverly Hills , FL View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Church Without Walls Send Flowers Obituary



Flowers-May be received at The J.T.Campbell Funeral home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel from 9 am to 3pm on Friday February 14, 2020

Wake - Friday February 14, from 4pm to 6pm at The J.T. Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel

Funeral Cortege- The Funeral Cortege will form at The Family home 3440 Stirrup Drive Beverly Hills Fl on Saturday February 15th at 10 a.m.

Viewing Prior to Service -9:45- 10:45 a.m. ( No Viewing during the Processional or Service)

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11a.m. New Church Without Walls with Dr. Douglas Alexander Pastor officiating

Interment- Crystal Memorial Gardens (Military Honors)

Repast- George Washington Carver Community Center 95 3 Sisters Trail

Crystal River Fl 34429

Arrangements Entrusted To: J. T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel.

Our Hearts are Heavy to announce the passing of Deacon George Devaughn Jr. Please Remember his Wife, Children, Siblings and Grandchildren in your thoughts and Prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one.Flowers-May be received at The J.T.Campbell Funeral home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel from 9 am to 3pm on Friday February 14, 2020Wake - Friday February 14, from 4pm to 6pm at The J.T. Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services Macedonia ChapelFuneral Cortege- The Funeral Cortege will form at The Family home 3440 Stirrup Drive Beverly Hills Fl on Saturday February 15th at 10 a.m.Viewing Prior to Service -9:45- 10:45 a.m. ( No Viewing during the Processional or Service)Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11a.m. New Church Without Walls with Dr. Douglas Alexander Pastor officiatingInterment- Crystal Memorial Gardens (Military Honors)Repast- George Washington Carver Community Center 95 3 Sisters TrailCrystal River Fl 34429Arrangements Entrusted To: J. T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close