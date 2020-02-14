Our Hearts are Heavy to announce the passing of Deacon George Devaughn Jr. Please Remember his Wife, Children, Siblings and Grandchildren in your thoughts and Prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one.
Flowers-May be received at The J.T.Campbell Funeral home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel from 9 am to 3pm on Friday February 14, 2020
Wake - Friday February 14, from 4pm to 6pm at The J.T. Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel
Funeral Cortege- The Funeral Cortege will form at The Family home 3440 Stirrup Drive Beverly Hills Fl on Saturday February 15th at 10 a.m.
Viewing Prior to Service -9:45- 10:45 a.m. ( No Viewing during the Processional or Service)
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11a.m. New Church Without Walls with Dr. Douglas Alexander Pastor officiating
Interment- Crystal Memorial Gardens (Military Honors)
Repast- George Washington Carver Community Center 95 3 Sisters Trail
Crystal River Fl 34429
Arrangements Entrusted To: J. T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020