George F. Zint, age 79, of Crystal River, Florida, passed away October 17, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and vitas Hospice. George was born on May 29, 1940 in Cornwall, NY to Charles Henry and Mary Louise (Johnson) Zint. George graduated from Highland Falls High School, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the 82nd Airborne. George worked for Texas Instruments, while there he worked on the Gemmeni and Apolo Programs. He retired from West Point as a Civil Engineer and moved to Citrus County 17 years ago from Cornwall, NY. George was a Little League Coach in Cornwall, NY.
Survived by his wife, Patricia Zint; step-son, Ralph Ruggiero; son, Ralph; three brothers, Bob and his wife Lis Zint, Richie and his wife Maris Zint and Dan and his wife Cindy Zint; loving grandchildren, Rachael, Madison and Bella Ruggiero.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, October 24th from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. led by Father Ryszard Stradomski from St Benedicts Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL followed by the American Legion Post 155 of Crystal River, FL rendering Military Honors. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019