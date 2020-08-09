George Henry Grimes, 93, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, July 30th, at HPH Hospice, Lecanto, FL. Born July 30, 1927 in Indianapolis to Ray Dryden and Lucy Florence (Scott) Grimes, he survived by fifty-one years his older brother, James Scott Grimes, Sr., both passing on their birthdays. George's full and rewarding life was blessed with two great loves, marrying first Barbara Watkins Hines, Nov. 24, 1951 (d. Oct. 13, 1969), and secondly Susan Hyde, June 5, 1971 (d. Apr. 13, 2013). He is survived by two sons, Thomas Frazer Grimes of Kona, HI, and Ray Dryden Grimes II of Homosassa, FL, daughter-in-law Juliana (Kee) Grimes, granddaughter Christina (Mrs. Joe Evangelisto) of Morrisville, NC, and great-grandson Cameron Evangelisto.

George began military service during WWII, joining the U.S. Army on Aug. 14, 1944. His age of 17 soon became apparent, obliging him to wait until July 2, 1945 before joining the U.S. Navy as V-5 Naval Aviation Cadet, where he served with distinction until his 1946 Honorable Discharge. Graduating from Butler University in early-1949, he received his 2nd Lieutenant's commission on June 3rd from the U.S. Marine Corps. The following September in Korea, 1st Lieutenant Grimes was wounded, his first of three Purple Hearts.

Aboard the USS Philippine Sea in 1957, commanding an attachment of Marines, Captain Grimes was included briefly in John Wayne's movie, The Wings of Eagles. (At the movie's end he calls the squadron to attention.) On completion of studies at the Naval War College, Major Grimes served in Vietnam, in 1966 commanding the 3rd Battalion, 9th Regiment. Upon retirement in 1971, Lieutenant Colonel Grimes was a Veteran of three service branches and three wars. His many recognitions include: Navy Commendation Medal w/Combat "V", Purple Heart w/2 Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Presidential Unit Citation w/5 Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal w/5 Stars, Korean Presidential Unit Citation w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm.

As a civilian, George worked for Tolley Cookie Co., Falmouth, VA, before returning to his lifelong interest, antique restoration. This complemented the antiques and primitives business which he and wife Sue pursued. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will be followed at a future date by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Nature World Wildlife Rescue, 7360 South Finale Point, Homosassa, FL 34446.

