George Henry McBride, 83, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away January 10, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. He was born on April 6, 1936 to George and Philomene McBride in Odanah, WI.
A Tec Rep for most of his life, George was also a Navy Veteran. Over the course of his life he attended Northland College, the University of Minnesota, the University of Georgia and the University of South Florida. He received the Bausch & Lomb Science Award and the Presidential Award for Viking Lander on Mars from President Jimmy Carter.
George was a member of the VP Optimist Club, Chapter Chair for Society of Logistic Engineers and volunteered for various community projects and sole events. He retired from Honeywell after 35 years then went on to work for Hercules Hydraulics for 5 years, MetLife Insurance for 5 years and Publix for 11 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church where he was a former Deputy Grand Knight and former Financial Secretary.
George was preceded in death by his brother Richard McBride.
He is survived by his loving wife Rachelle McBride; siblings Cecelia George Ashland of WI, Phyllis Lenda Greenfield of WI, Margaret McBride of Ashland, WI, Elmer McBride of Milwaukee, WI, Ella (Jerry) Teague of Ashland, WI, Carol (James) Wilcox or Port Washington, WI; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; step-children Susan (John) Kanakry and David (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren Kayla Marie Kanakry, Marissa Rose Kanakry, Nicholas Isaac Martin and John Alex (Jack) Kanakry.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 3-7PM at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:30AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Further arrangements and burial will be under the direction of Nardolillo Funeral Home in Cranston, RI.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020