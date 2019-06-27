George Joseph Wise, 96, Inverness, Florida passed away June 21, 2019 at the Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, FL. Mr. Wise was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 8, 1923 to the late George W. and Anna (Schauer) Wise and moved to Florida in 1981 from Long Island, NY.

He worked for Long Island Lighting as a sub-station inspector with 32 years of service and served our country in the Army Air Corp during WW II.

After moving to Florida, he became a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He enjoyed carpentry, fishing, and boat building.

Left to cherish his memory are 4 daughters: Carol (Mike) Stewart of Bayshore, NY; Ginny (Bob) Joseph, Jacksonville, FL; Patty (Matthew) VanBourgondien, East Hampton, CT; Dotti (Tom) Christiansen, Inverness, FL. There are 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dolores Wise on Dec. 27, 2013; his son, George "Mickey" Wise, Jr. in 2018; 3 brothers, William, Charles, and Joseph Wise, and his sister, Mary Mileleczjak. He also lost 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:00 Noon from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit the family at Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home from 9:30 until the cortege departs promptly for the church at 11:45 A.M.

For those who wish to donate in Mr. Wise's memory, please consider Vitas Community Connections. This organization assists hospice patients and families in need. Their website is vitascommunityconnection.org. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary