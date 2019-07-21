George L. Patton, age 60, of Homosassa, FL passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the Cypress Care Center in Crystal River, FL. George was born to Marie L. (Dickinson) and the late Robert C. Patton on March 11, 1959 in Wheeling, WV. A former resident of Belmont, OH he moved to Lake Wales FL with his family and made Homosassa, FL his home in 2008. George worked at the Key Training Center for a number of years.

He was a kind and loving person that enjoyed swimming and bike riding. George collected football cards and had a huge collection of ball caps and matchbox cars. George also enjoyed watching football games. A Christian by faith, he attended worship services at the Suncoast Baptist Church in Homosassa, FL.

George is survived by his mother, Marie Patton; two sisters: Christine (Paul) Tomer of Sullivan, OH, Carol (Michael) Gearhart of Pine Ridge, FL; brother, Robert "Wayne" (Charlotte) Patton of Belmont, OH; and several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Patton. A memorial service will be held later at the Suncoast Baptist Church in Homosassa, FL. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

