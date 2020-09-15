George Louis Ufford, age 94, of Beverly Hills, died September 6, 2020 with his family by his side in Harrison, Tennessee.
Mr. Ufford was born April 17, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Warren C. and Mabel Ufford. He attended Detroit schools and served with the U. S. Army Air Corps. After discharge from the service, he was employed by the City of Detroit Fire Department in the Stores Division, and after 33 years, retired as Stores Supervisor. He was a baseball umpire with Detroit Federation of Umpires and for over 15 years umpired high school, college, and sandlot baseball games.
In 1949, he married Barbara A. Wright, and in 1984, they retired to Beverly Hills, Florida.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed bowling and golfing with friends.
Mr. Ufford was a volunteer with Beverly Hills Surveillance for 5 years. He was a charter member and one of the founders of Beverly Hills Fishing Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, on November 22, 2015.
He is survived by son, Jerry and Anne Ufford, of Toledo, Ohio; daughter, Ellen and Dan Boda of Harrison, Tennessee; 4 grandchildren, Nate (Aubrey) Ufford, Andrew Ufford, Debbie (Caleb) Saltsman and Ben Ufford; 7 great-grandchildren, Thora, Levi, Oliv, Owen, Aiden, Alexsi and Iris; 4 step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
A private interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
