1/
George Louis Ufford
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Louis Ufford, age 94, of Beverly Hills, died September 6, 2020 with his family by his side in Harrison, Tennessee.
Mr. Ufford was born April 17, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Warren C. and Mabel Ufford. He attended Detroit schools and served with the U. S. Army Air Corps. After discharge from the service, he was employed by the City of Detroit Fire Department in the Stores Division, and after 33 years, retired as Stores Supervisor. He was a baseball umpire with Detroit Federation of Umpires and for over 15 years umpired high school, college, and sandlot baseball games.
In 1949, he married Barbara A. Wright, and in 1984, they retired to Beverly Hills, Florida.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed bowling and golfing with friends.
Mr. Ufford was a volunteer with Beverly Hills Surveillance for 5 years. He was a charter member and one of the founders of Beverly Hills Fishing Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, on November 22, 2015.
He is survived by son, Jerry and Anne Ufford, of Toledo, Ohio; daughter, Ellen and Dan Boda of Harrison, Tennessee; 4 grandchildren, Nate (Aubrey) Ufford, Andrew Ufford, Debbie (Caleb) Saltsman and Ben Ufford; 7 great-grandchildren, Thora, Levi, Oliv, Owen, Aiden, Alexsi and Iris; 4 step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
A private interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved