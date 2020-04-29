|
|
George "Opa" Rector, age 84, of Crystal River, Florida, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home in Crystal River under the care of his family and Chapters Hospice. Born March 5, 1935, in Washington DC, to Karl & Katherine Rector, George came here 42 years ago from Dunkirk, MD. He served in the Army and also worked for the United States Postal Service. George enjoyed fishing and gardening and playing video games with his grandson.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rosemarie "Oma" Rector, whom he married in Fulda, West Germany in 1956 and they had 52 wonderful years together. He is survived by a daughter, Kathy Rector, a son Michael Rector, and a grandson, Corey Tyler, all of Crystal River, FL and a very special friend/caretaker, Melissa "Missy" Tutewohl. The family would like to thank the Hospice Staff for the love and care given to George.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Chapters Hospice, 2939 West Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto, Florida 34461. Cremation by Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River A private memorial service will be held.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020