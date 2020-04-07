Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Schulz Kastner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Schulz Kastner was a longtime resident of Dunnellon. He was born in Mantua Township, New Jersey on February 20, 1922 and entered into rest on March 30, 2020 in Lecanto, Florida. He graduated from Glassboro (NJ) High School in 1939 and was an active member of his local DeMolay Chapter.

George was drafted into the Army in 1942 where he proudly served in General Patton's 3rd Army, 11th Armored Division that saw action at the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944.

George met his wife Barbara while stationed in England prior to the European campaign and they were married in Camden, New Jersey in November 1947 until her death in August 2015. He is survived by their four children, (Ronald, Karen, David and Susan), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

George was a 70 year member of Mantua Masonic Lodge #95 F&AM and a recipient of the Legion of Honor, Order of the DeMolay. He was an active member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Inverness.

A Masonic and Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Food Ministry at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 114 N Osceola Ave, Inverness, FL 34450, or the , in his honor.

