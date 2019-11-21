Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George T. Jones. View Sign Service Information Jones & Brennan Funeral Home 430 Main Street Forest City , PA 18421 (570)-785-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

George T. Jones, 93, of Hatboro, PA and Elk Lake, PA, died Monday, October 21st surrounded by his family. His wife is the former Alice B. Jones, who died September 2, 2005.Born in Vandling, PA, son of the late Raymond and Frances Jackson Jones, he was a member of Saint David's Church, Willow Grove, PA. He was a graduate of Vandling High School and also of LaSalle University. George entered the US Navy during his senior year of high school. At that time, if a student had enough credits, he could join the military and receive a diploma at graduation. George completed six weeks of basic training at Sampson, NY and was then sent to Manhattan to board the Queen Mary for Glasgow, Scotland and Amphibious Training. After his training was complete, he was assigned to LST 357, a tank landing ship nicknamed Palermo Pete by her crew. LST 357 left Portland, England on June 4, 1944, and was assigned to the first wave of the D-Day invasion on June 6th, landing on Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy. That same day back in Vandling, George's mother and brother were accepting his diploma at Vandling High School. George was decorated by the Consulate General of France in 2004 with The Badge of Honor. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 529, Forest City, PA; a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 372, Pittston, PA; and a member of the Beverly Hills Florida Lions Club, where he was a past president.Prior to retirement, he was employed by the United States Postal Service, moving up the ranks until he retired as Postmaster of the Pittston Post Office. He was a member of the United Postmaster and Managers of America, where he served as President of the local organization. George was a resident of Beverly Hills, Florida, from 1985 to 2017 until he moved to Hatboro to be with his daughter; but he always enjoyed spending his summers at the cottage at Elk Lake. He was an avid golfer.Surviving are his children: Alice Devine and husband Jack, Huntingdon Valley, PA; George Jones, Perkiomenville, PA; Marilyn Jones-Standaert and husband Fred, Hatboro; Mary Gregory and husband Dennis, Chester Spring, PA; William Jones and wife Christine, Pittston; a son-in-law: Russell Wuest, Dennisville, NJ; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law: Lorraine Jones, Vandling; several nieces, nephews, and Cousins, including a very special cousin: Joan Marcel; and a dear friend, Peggy Anderson.He was also preceded in death by a daughter: Cheryl Wuest; a daughter-in-law: Patricia Jones; and a brother, Raymond Jones.A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday October 26th in Joseph's Church, Forest City, PA. Interment with military honors followed in St. Agnes Cemetery, Forest City, PA. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, Forest City, PA.To send online condolences, visit brennanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

