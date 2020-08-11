The Reverend Monsignor George W. Cummings, 102, of Lecanto, FL, went home to be with his Lord, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Sturgill Hospice House Brooksville, FL. Msgr. Cummings was born June 21, 1918 in Bridgeport, CT to the late George W. and Genevieve (Markert) Cummings. He attended North Ward Public School and St. Paul's Catholic School in St Petersburg. He entered St. Bernard College and Seminary in September of 1936, and then St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, MD in 1938, and was ordained in 1943 a Priest of the St. Augustine Diocese at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Coral Gables, FL. He received his Master of Science Degree in 1946 from Catholic University of America, Washington, DC.
In 1947 he was appointed to start the Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Youth Camp in Floral City, FL. He ran the camp with much help from seminarians, nuns, and many other young ladies and men, two of whom were members of his family. His love of Good Counsel Camp was second only to his priesthood. Over his many years as a diocesan priest, he was given the task of starting many Catholic parishes in central and south Florida and served at St. James Parish in Orlando (1943); Blessed Trinity Parish in Ocala (1949); St. Agnes Mission, Key Biscayne (1952); Epiphany Parrish in Venice (1956); St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in Citrus Springs, FL; (1976). He was the founder and first principal of Archbishop Curley High School in Miami. In 1959 he was named Monsignor, under the title of Domestic Prelate and Protonotary Apostolic, by Pope John XXIII . He was a devoted priest and pastor to many, serving under 7 popes and 7 bishops.
He is survived by five nephews, one niece, many great nephews and nieces, and many friends and fellow priests from around Florida, as well as countless counselors and campers from Our Lady of Good Counsel Camp whose lives he touched by his ministry. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Cummings and his two sisters, Joan Farrell and Gloria Crahan.
A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, 5815 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater following the Mass. Friends will be received at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle on Wednesday evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM where a Vigil Service will be offered at 7:00PM. Masks and social distancing are required. For those unable to attend, the Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Cathedral website, https://stjudesp.org/.
At a later time, there will be a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, Florida. In lieu of Flowers, please consider donations in Monsignor's memory to: Our Lady of Good Counsel Camp, c/o St Scholastica Catholic Church, 4301 W.Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, FL 34461, or online at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/gcc2020.