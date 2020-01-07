|
George W. Holland died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Hernando, Florida. He was born September 26, 1943, in Worcester, Mass., the son of Leslie Everett and Ruth (Middlebrook) (Drabble) Holland. Early schooling included Gates Lane Grammar School, New Woodland Preparatory, and South High School. He held bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Georgia Institute of Technology, respectively. On June 26, 1965, he married Carol M. Anderson of Worcester.
Work experience started at nine years of age as a paperboy for Worcester newspapers, followed in high school as a woodworker in the manufacture of shuttles, looms and battens for the weaving industry, and lastly as a dishwasher and cook during college years. After college graduation he joined Metcalfe & Eddy, Inc., as a civil engineer involved in water treatment plant and airfield design and construction projects.
The Vietnam conflict forced an unexpected career change and in 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees as an Engineering Aid, eventually serving for 22 years, the majority in the Civil Engineer Corps. His military service involved far-ranging engineering and construction projects including the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, Antarctica, Greece, Italy, Bermuda, Azores Islands, Ethiopia, and in eight states along the East, West and Gulf Coasts. He served as Commanding Officer of the Naval Construction Training Center, Gulfport, Miss., and also the Construction Battalion Center, Davisville, R.I. In Comiso, Sicily, he was in charge of construction of Comiso Air Base.
Following military service the family moved to West Fairlee, Vermont, and he accepted a teaching position at Vermont Technical College in the civil engineering, architecture, and construction management programs. Retiring from there he served nine years on the Vermont Environmental Board and later the state's Natural Resources Board. Community service involved membership on town and district school boards plus youth soccer, T-ball and downhill ski programs.
He was a lifelong reader, his most favored pastime. Other activities included tennis, swimming, biking, fly fishing, hiking, skating and skiing. Construction of his homes in Vermont provided years of enjoyment following his military service. He had a special fondness for the family's many Labrador retrievers and one terrorist cat. Family genealogy held an ongoing interest in Holland family history from 12th-Century Upholland, Lancashire, England, to his ancestors' 1630 arrival in now eastern Massachusetts and later migration in the 1700s to the Newfane and Townsend, Vermont, areas.
Above all else, love for his family was a immeasurable and a great source of pride. George is survived by his wife, Carol; son Steven, daughter-in-law Kristin and much-loved granddaughter Jenna Lynn; and son Matthew, partner Anna and her twin daughters, Lila and April. A sister Marion, and a sister-in-law Rose Marie.
At his request, no formal services are to be held. Cremation is being handled by Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, Florida. Burial will be at the Florida National cemetery at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020