"WELL DONE MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT"

Georgia C. Skinner spoke of wanting to hear Jesus say those words to her on her graduation day many times. Monday morning, she heard those words as she ran into Jesus's arms.

Georgia C. Skinner was born in Johnstown, PA October 7, 1941 and was called home to heaven on March 2, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents George F. Chisholm (also known as Gundy) and Margaret L. Chisholm (also known as Nanny).

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Dean Skinner; her children: Doug Skinner (Laurie), Daniel Skinner (Julie), Margaret Skinner, and Jennifer Skinner Ognosky (John); her grandchildren: Kyle Skinner (Suzanne), Matt Skinner (Carla Wendela), Ian Skinner, Payton Ognosky, and Quinn Ognosky; and her great grandchildren: Jackson Skinner and Dani Skinner. Georgia was a graduate of The Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing.

She spent her life serving and caring for others whether it was through her work as a Registered Nurse with Broome County Health Department or volunteering as an Ombudsman in NY and FL. She also spent over 20 years as a stay at home mom with her children.

She was originally from Sharon, PA but moved to Vestal, NY shortly after her marriage and remained there until 2003 when she moved to Beverly Hills, FL to enjoy her retirement.

She was an active member of Calvary Church Inverness even after her health issues made being active more difficult. Georgia was famous for the great advice she could give that always pointed people to a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. There will be a celebration of life service sometime in the next few months.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the ministry of your choice that shares the love of Jesus Christ.

