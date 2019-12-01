|
|
Georgia "Maxine" Johnson, age 91, of Inverness, FL passed away on November 21st, 2019 at the Arbor Trail Rehab and Nursing Facility of Inverness, FL. Maxine was born on February 11th, 1928 to the late George W. and Lela May (Hodge) Young. She was married to the late Kenneth G. Johnson in 1962 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage together. She moved to the Inverness area over 40 years ago from Clearwater, FL and attended the Hernando United Methodist Church.
Maxine belonged to the United Methodist Church's Women's Group and was involved in "Blessings in a Backpack" as she was very active with charity.
Along with her parents and husband, Maxine is preceded in death by her son, David Johnson. She is survived by her nieces: Ruby Dougherty of South Carolina, Anice Froberg of Florida; nephew, Revbin Chandler of South Carolina; and her large and loving church family and friends. Maxine also leaves behind her very dear friend, Thala Duteau.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hernando United Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM and her urn will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers it is requested memorial donations be made to the Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Hernando, FL 34442. Cremation care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019