Miller Sr., Gerald J. passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Gerald was born on February 26, 1941 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Sophie M. Miller, daughter: Debbie Thorogood, sons: Gerald, Jr., and Matthew Miller, and their spouses; 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Gerald will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4th from 11 AM – 3 PM at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 North Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465. A service will be held at 1 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Health Care, P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34465 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Forms may be downloaded at or call 1-800-227-2345.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019