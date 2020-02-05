|
|
Gerald Leslie Dixon, III, age 56, of Inverness, FL, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020, in the care of his wife and VITAS Hospice. "Jerry" was born on December 22, 1963, in Bellflower, CA, to Gerald Leslie, Jr. and Marshia Eugene (Richey) Dixon. Jerry moved to Citrus County in 1982 from Victorville, CA. In 2015, he retired as a Detective Sergeant after a twenty-six year career with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. He was loved and respected by many.
Survived by both parents; wife Linda Reams Dixon; four children, Chris Dixon (Kelly), Amanda Brooks (Robert), Sarabeth Geddes (Allen), Randy Jacobs (Bessie); one sister, Jamie Edwards; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Cattlemen's Association Building in Inverness, FL. Time TBD.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020