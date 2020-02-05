Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
Cattlemen's Association Building
Inverness, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Leslie Dixon III


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Leslie Dixon III Obituary
Gerald Leslie Dixon, III, age 56, of Inverness, FL, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020, in the care of his wife and VITAS Hospice. "Jerry" was born on December 22, 1963, in Bellflower, CA, to Gerald Leslie, Jr. and Marshia Eugene (Richey) Dixon. Jerry moved to Citrus County in 1982 from Victorville, CA. In 2015, he retired as a Detective Sergeant after a twenty-six year career with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. He was loved and respected by many.
Survived by both parents; wife Linda Reams Dixon; four children, Chris Dixon (Kelly), Amanda Brooks (Robert), Sarabeth Geddes (Allen), Randy Jacobs (Bessie); one sister, Jamie Edwards; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Cattlemen's Association Building in Inverness, FL. Time TBD.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries