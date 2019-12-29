Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries

Gerald "Jerry" Mead


1938 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Mead Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Mead, 81 of Homosassa passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019. He was born October 19, 1938 in St. Petersburg, FL and came here 50 years ago from there. He was a retired Truck Driver. He was preceded in death by his son Tony Mead. Jerry is survived by his wife Mamie Mead, a daughter Suzanne Forte (Sue Mead) and husband Steve, grandchildren Candie Feagle and Remy Forte and 5 great grandchildren. Private arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
