Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Gerald Newman Sr.


1938 - 2019
Gerald Newman Sr. Obituary
Gerald W. Newman Sr., age 81, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away on August 9, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Gerald was born on July 1, 1938 in Cross City, FL to George W and Helen Rebecca (Smith) Newman. Gerald moved to Citrus County in 2004 from Cumming, GA. He was a retired Manager for AT&T, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs, FL. Along with loving his family, he loved lake life, golfing, fishing, telling jokes, and his puppy dogs.
Survived by his wife, Linda C Newman; four children, Vickie Prosser Ellis and her husband Marc, Gale Hricko and her husband Chris, Dr. G. Wayne Newman, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Pamela Ann Ortega and her husband Odilio; one sister, Linda Vaughn and her husband Jerry; ten grandchildren; five great granddaughters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday August 17 from 12 noon until service time at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. Graveside military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gerald's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
