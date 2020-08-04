1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Pace
1934 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Pace died July 30, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida after a short illness.
Born on December 26, 1934, he was the son of Joseph and Angela (Zawistoski) Pace. He grew up in Astoria, Queens, NY. He enlisted in the US Navy in February 1953. Retiring to Flanders after 20 years in the Navy. Then worked for the NYS DOT out of Riverhead till retiring in 1996.
He moved to Citrus Springs, Florida with his wife, Marcy Edwards, who was from Riverhead and Calverton.
Predeceased by his wife, Monika and son Gerald, he leaves behind his wife Marcy and his three sons, Edward (Missie) of North Carolina, Philip (Maureen) of New Jersey and Joseph.
He also leaves behind his step-son Eric (Elena) Kart of Maryland and niece Laura Ann Scappaticci-Nappi of Huntington, NY and numerous nieces, nephews and grand children.
He was a member of the Citrus Springs VFW Post #4864, the Moose Lodge #2308 of Dunnellon, FL. He was a Past Commander of the Riverhead American Legion Post#273, in Riverhead, NY.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
