Gerald "Jerry" Sennott of Beverly Hills FL passed away Wednesday morning March 27th 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Jerry was born in Buffalo NY June 15th 1944 to John and Catherine Sennott. After graduating from high school Jerry joined the air force serving from 1963 to 1968 after leaving the airforce he began his career with UPS. He was with UPS for 32 years, retiring in 1999 as a district automotive manager. After retirement he and his wife Nikki moved to Beverly Hills FL from Amherst NH.

Jerry was an avid NASCAR fan and he loved to watch football and baseball. He loved the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves. Jerry was known for his love for his family, he was always someone who offered words of advice and encouragement, his smile and laugh will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents John and Catherine, his sisters Cathy and Carol and Joe. He is survived by his wife and best friend Nikki his two daughters Debbie Scalora, Sherry Craven and his son in-law David Craven. Grandchildren Jace Scalora and Ryan Craven and Ryan's fiancé Jordyn Chapman. His sister Pat and Ed Skulski, brother Jack Sennott and Joanie and sister Rita Juszcak. He also survived by numerous nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces who all dearly loved him.

A memorial service will be held March 30th 2019 at 2 PM at Strickland funeral home in Crystal River FL. After the service friends and family will meet for friendship and food at the old Seven Rivers golf club the Elegant Pelican.

