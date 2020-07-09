Gerald Sweeney

Gerald M Sweeney had passed away peacefully in late June 2020 in Hernando County, FL at the age of 80, he is survived by his wife of 26 years JoEllen (Hossler) Sweeney. Gerald grew up in Connecticut with his parents and brother. Gerry was preceded in death by George and Bernice(Macola) Sweeney (parents). Gerry is survived by his brother Robert Sweeney (Julie Sweeney & daughter Pam), and daughters Elaine Gilbert, Michelle Wall (Matt Wall), Patti Kilp (Steve Kilp) and son Maurice Sweeney (Sally Sweeney). Gerry was a loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather to many grandchildren. Gerry worked for United Technologies since he was a young man and worked his way up the ranks to play a key role in the Arbitration Department until he retired. Gerry loved his adventurous travels with family and friends, cruise ship destinations were top on the list. Living in Florida for so many years Gerry had an easy going personality which made it easy for him to connect so closely with his cherished friends. You can't deny those lovable bear hugs every time you saw him, along with a smile and a laugh. Gerry will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
