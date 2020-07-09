1/
Gerald Sweeney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald M Sweeney had passed away peacefully in late June 2020 in Hernando County, FL at the age of 80, he is survived by his wife of 26 years JoEllen (Hossler) Sweeney. Gerald grew up in Connecticut with his parents and brother. Gerry was preceded in death by George and Bernice(Macola) Sweeney (parents). Gerry is survived by his brother Robert Sweeney (Julie Sweeney & daughter Pam), and daughters Elaine Gilbert, Michelle Wall (Matt Wall), Patti Kilp (Steve Kilp) and son Maurice Sweeney (Sally Sweeney). Gerry was a loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather to many grandchildren. Gerry worked for United Technologies since he was a young man and worked his way up the ranks to play a key role in the Arbitration Department until he retired. Gerry loved his adventurous travels with family and friends, cruise ship destinations were top on the list. Living in Florida for so many years Gerry had an easy going personality which made it easy for him to connect so closely with his cherished friends. You can't deny those lovable bear hugs every time you saw him, along with a smile and a laugh. Gerry will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved