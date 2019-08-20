|
|
Geraldine "Gerry" (Pezzanite) Carlson, age 97, of West Virginia, a state she deeply, passed away while under the care of Gilchrist Hospice on August 12, 2019. Gerry was born on September 15, 1921 in Alderson, WV to the late Larry Vincent and Anna Georgia (Elkins) Pezzanite. She attended Alderson High School where she was a cheerleader in 1937. After leaving Alderson, WV in 1940, Gerry went to work for an air cargo carrier that flew freight to Central and South America. She wore many hats throughout her professional career including being on the corporate board of a major corporation, to selling real estate, to raising money for charitable organizations. In 1942, Gerry was noticed by a talent scout in Baltimore, MD. She was urged to go to South America to star in movies there but, due to the language barrier, ultimately decided against the idea. In 1957, she married her husband, Frederick Conrad Carlson with whom she shared 46 years of loving marriage until his passing on October 4, 2003 in Gainesville, FL.
Gerry is survived by her son, Frederick R. Carlson and his wife Mary; sister, Natalie Phillips; 2 grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Carlson.
Gerry will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A committal service will take place at the cemetery on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Friends are invited to join the procession to the cemetery which will depart promptly at 12:15 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019