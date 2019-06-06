Geraldine (Gerry) Mae Starkey Graham, age 77, resided in Homosassa Florida. She went to be with the Lord on June 2nd in Vita Hospice, Lecanto, Florida.

She had many accomplishments in her life. She was a successful businesswoman, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved the church and especially the choir. She married the love of her life, James B. Graham, on January 31, 1998. They shared a wonderful life together and enjoyed doing everything together.

She was preceded in death by her father Floyd Starkey, mother Betty Starkey and son John Crawford. She is survived by her husband Jim Graham, son Steve Crawford (Kelly), step-daughter's Sherri Major (Michael), Beth Dyer (Daniel), Terri Blankenship (Marty), Angie Edwards (Bret), grandson Jerry Crawford, brother John Starkey (Barbara) and family, 10 step-grandchildren, and many greatgrandchildren. She will be missed by many.

Services will be held Saturday, June 8th at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa FL 34448. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her favorite charity, her church, First United Methodist Church of Homosassa.

