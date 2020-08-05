Gerri Michelle Walker, née Morgan of Citrus County passed away Wednesday, July 29, due to complications from COVID-19. She was 64 years old.

She was born In Manchester, GA on February 16, 1956 and spent most of her childhood in Leesburg, Florida. Over the years she lived in Juneau, AK, Tampa, Hernando Beach and Ocala, Florida before settling down in Dunnellon, FL in 2015.

She was a Christian who enjoyed volunteering, helping those less fortunate, and bringing comfort and joy to all.

She enjoyed antiquing, gardening, traveling and was an accomplished glass worker. She also enjoyed boating, birdwatching, photography, storytelling and spending time with the people she loved.

She is survived by her husband Fred M. Hiers, parents Irv and Pati Buppert, son Sam Shaw, son Jesse Shaw and his wife Kristie, daughter Kelley Walker Deahl and her husband Matt, sister Cici Morgan, brother Scott Morgan, and brother Jeff Buppert and his husband Ernie.

She was "Nana" to 6 beloved grandchildren, Indica Shakti Shaw, Lawrence Shaw, Shivani Sundari Nneka, Iolani Tuyet Nneka, Lauren K. Deahl and River Morgan Deahl.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Larry and Peggy Mills, her biological father Cecil Morgan, and stepbrother Mike Buppert.

She was loved by many and will be missed. She leaves behind countless friends, family, and friends who became family.

Services will be held at a later date.

