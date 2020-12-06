1/
Gertrude Pomerleau
1943 - 2020
Gertrude Pomerleau, 77, of Hernando, FL, passed away on December 3, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter of Robert and Gertrude Mead. She was Catholic by faith.
Survivors include her husband, Conrad Pomerleau of Hernando, FL; son, Brian Pomerleau of Woonsocket, RI; daughters, Debra Griffin of Lewiston, ME, Sandra Hopkins and her husband Dennis of Lewiston, ME, and Tina Betz and her husband Carl of Pascoag, RI. Also left behind are her grandchildren, Erin Griffin, Casey Griffin, Kelly Griffin, Samantha Hopkins, Christopher Hopkins, Michael Hopkins and Taylor Hopkins, and a great grandchild, Maggie Waters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, December 8, 2020 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
