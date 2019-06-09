Ginny Pigeon-Goldberger passed away at age 77 on May 30, 2019, after a brief illness with 4th stage pancreatic and liver cancer. She was a most wonderful special lady, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was adored by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Neil, of 30 years, two sisters Judy and Nancy, four children, Todd and Jeff Pigeon, Jeff and Beth Goldberger, their spouses, and many grandchildren. She also adored her two pets, Chloe, a maltipoo puppy, and Ringo, a shorthair kitty. We all had a special love for her, and she will be missed every day.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 9, 2019