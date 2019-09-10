|
|
Girdharlal Nanulal Gandhi, 91, of Hernando, FL passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. He was born July 7, 1928 in Rajkot, India and came here 26 years ago. He was a retired engineer in the electric utilities field. Mr. Gandhi enjoyed volunteering at Seven Rivers and Citrus Memorial Hospitals for many years.
He is survived by his wife Shardaben Gandhi, his sons; Dr. Samir Gandhi and wife Geeta, Dr. Sunil G. Gandhi and wife Shaila, grandchildren; Yogesh, Radhika and Reeti.
The family will be receiving friends from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Wednesday September 11th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019