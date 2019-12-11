Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gisele ("Gigi") Shields passed away on December 4, 2019 in Homosassa, Florida at the age of 61.

Gigi is survived by her loving family, including her husband John Shields; daughter Lauren Davis Rivera (Sean); mother Margarita Rivera; brothers Edgardo Rivera (Ileana) and Gilbert Rivera (Ritha); stepchildren John (Ellen), Kristin (Andrea), David (Karla) and Nathan (Jennifer); as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Anselmo Rivera and brother Ralph Rivera.

Gigi was born on December 2, 1958 in New York City to Anselmo and Margarita. She graduated from Bronx High School of Science and attended Manhattan Community College. She had a successful career at RCA Global Communications and Telehouse International Corporation of America, where she was the top sales agent for

several years. After marrying her husband John in 1997 in East Brunswick, New Jersey, they moved to Florida in 2005, where Gigi and her husband both worked as Realtors at Plantation Realty in Crystal River.

After retiring, she continued to pursue many of her life-long passions, including gardening, bowling, visiting family and caring for her beloved cats, Picasso and Leah. Gigi was immensely proud of her daughter Lauren and encouraged her to seek educational opportunity and academic achievement. Lauren will graduate in the spring from the University of Pennsylvania medical school.

Above all, Gigi was regarded by all who knew and loved her for her warmth and sociability – she had a knack for bringing together family, friends and strangers alike and brightening every room she entered.

A memorial will be scheduled for early spring in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gigi's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Gigi's name to a .

