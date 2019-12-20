|
|
Gladys A. Bevan, 100, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 at her home.
A native of Stroudsburg, PA, she was born March 2, 1919 to Lewis and Marie (Richards) Ace, one of two children.
A lifelong homemaker, Gladys moved to Homosassa in 1982 from Mayfield Village, Ohio. She loved to play bridge and was a former member of Sugarmill Woods Golf and Country Club, where she pursued her passion for the game of golf. Upon moving to Homosassa, she became a faithful and devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa and was their oldest living member.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Edmund Bevan, in 2003, and a brother, Lewis Ace.
Mrs. Bevan is survived by her daughter, Mary Joy Speicher (husband Earl), Homosassa, FL; son E.J. "Joe" Bevan, Jr. (wife Pam), Westerville, Ohio; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
A future graveside service at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa will be announced. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019