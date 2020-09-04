Glenda Bea Marcum-Sherman of Ocala, passed on August 20, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on January 1, 1943 in Nason, IL.

She enjoyed activities and hobbies such as traveling, crotchet, plants, crossword puzzles and cooking. Glenda worked for the County of Citrus for 30 years as a secretary.

She is survived by her husband Ed Sherman, son's Brad and Mike Marcum, sister's Barbara Mosce and Ronette Pilcher, brother, Max Raynolds, 2 grandsons and 3 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Planner.



